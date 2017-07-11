Metroid: Samus Returns release date, gameplay, trailers and preview

Typical. You wait seven years for a new Metroid game (Federation Force doesn't count), and then two come along at once: the hotly-anticipated Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch and Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS, both announced at this year's E3.

Pre-order Metroid: Samus Returns from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Developed by MercurySteam, the studio behind the excellent Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series, Samus Returns is a remake of the 1992 Game Boy title, Metroid II: Samus Returns. Not that you'd know from looking at it, though, as the entire game has been fully revamped for Nintendo's current handheld, bringing one of Samus' most iconic adventures into the modern day. After all, this is where she met the fateful baby Metroid from the start of the SNES classic, Super Metroid, which is coming to the Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES later this year.

Metroid: Samus Returns release date – When's it out?

Metroid: Samus Returns launches exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS family on September 15th 2017.

Metroid: Samus Returns Trailer – How's it looking?

Metroid: Samus Returns Gameplay – What's it like?

If Metroid Prime: Federation Force left you wanting to rip off your power suit and embrace the cold kiss of space death last year, then fear not, Metroid is alive and well on the 3DS. Samus Returns looks to be a loving homage to the 2D side-scrolling games of yore, harking back to the days of Metroid Fusion and Metroid: Zero Mission on the GBA.

In our extensive hands-off demo, Nintendo told us that Samus Returns is like a Metroid greatest hits game, blending the story of Metroid II with all the modern-day conveniences we've come to know and love from the GameCube and Wii's Metroid Prime series. Samus' grapple beam, for instance, is present and correct here, and she also has the ability to wall-jump, grab onto ledges and aim freely in 360 degrees by holding down the L button.

This newfound flexibility in Samus' arm cannon technique is particularly handy when it comes to combat. With more onscreen enemies to fry with beams and missile fire than the Game Boy original, the chance to fire at will in any direction makes for much more engaging battles, especially when they're bearing down on you from all angles. You needn't spend hours agonising over your accuracy, either, as a charged-up beam shot will change colour once enemies cross your firing line – a handy trick when it comes to clearing out unwitting foes just off screen.

Speaking of colours, the game's stunning new graphics look absolutely gorgeous. The planet of SR388 is a relatively dark, dank sort of place, but Samus' bright yellow Varia suit and the neon blue, pink and green hides of her foes make each and every character really pop. Admittedly, we didn't get to see the game running in full 3D, but judging by the sheer sense of depth to some of the game's cavernous locations, we bet this game will look great in 3D.

Free aiming isn't the only new trick Samus has up her metal sleeve. Press X at just the right time during an oncoming enemy attack, and Samus will perform a devastating Melee Counter, allowing her to knock them back with visceral, cinematic flair as well as fire some quick shots when they're down. It's certainly a quick way to clear out weaker monsters, but you'll also need to master it to take down more difficult enemies, such as the game's titular Metroids.

Moments before we come face to face with the first Metroid in the game, Samus' deadly foe absorbs a nearby creature with a hard shell, creating a new hybrid kind of Metroid that renders our usual beam cannon utterly useless. Execute a well-timed Melee Counter, though, and its soft, fleshy underside becomes exposed, allowing you to pump it full of missiles before it recovers.

These one-on-one Metroid encounters are a recurring theme in Samus Returns. Instead of appearing randomly throughout the environment like previous entries, there are just 40 Metroids to eliminate here, and collecting and returning their DNA to a central Chozo statue (a new invention for this 3DS version that replaces the unexplained earthquakes of the original) will open up new areas of the planet for further exploration.

Of course, Metroid games are renowned for their numerous secrets and hidden items, but Samus Returns makes it slightly easier to earn 100% thanks to its new Scan Pulse ability. You'll need to keep your Aeion bar topped up with special-coloured orbs in order to use it – another new addition to the Game Boy title – but this lets you scope out the world around you, revealing a 10x10 grid on the lower touchscreen map every time you activate it. It will also highlight destructible walls, and you can even place different tags on the map to remind you of entrance locations, for instance. Seasoned players might scoff at the idea, of course, but if it means helping us track down those last remaining missile expansions when we get towards the end of the game, then we're all for it.

Metroid: Samus Returns First Impressions

With its modern sensibilities and vivid new graphics, Metroid: Samus Returns looks to be a return to form for the franchise and a must-play for all 3DS owners.