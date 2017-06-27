Nintendo’s biggest announcement throughout E3 2017 was almost certainly the surprise reveal of Metroid Prime 4. Unveiled in a brief video during Nintendo’s Spotlight stream, the upcoming sci-fi experience is being developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

We don’t know much about it, but TrustedReviews has compiled all the information you need on Metroid Prime 4 including the release date, story, gameplay and more.

What is Metroid Prime 4?

Intended as a sequel to 2007’s Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, Prime 4 is currently in development for Nintendo’s new hybrid console. It remains unknown whether it will maintain the same gameplay formula, narrative and visual stylings of past games.

Metroid Prime 4 release date – When is it coming out?

Not for a while. Having been announced with nothing but a brief logo and platform at E3, Nintendo is yet to divulge any release details for Metroid Prime 4.

It’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch, that much is for certain.

Metroid Prime 4 trailer – How does it look?

The announcement trailer was as cryptic as can be, teasing fans with nothing more than a logo and development platform. It was more than enough, though, sending us into a hype-filled frenzy.

Metroid Prime 4 wishlist – What we’d love to see

A huge galaxy to explore

Metroid Prime 1, 2 and 3 were huge games, especially for their time. Throughout their duration Samus Aran would explore a range of different planets, all of which felt utterly unique in their challenge and visual style.

We’d love to see the fourth instalment present a world that is even bigger. A setting filled with enemies, puzzles and secrets to discover would work perfectly on Nintendo Switch, lending each session a sense of rewarding progression. It doesn’t need to be a traditional open-world, but something far more vast than previous entries.

Help catch up new players

It’s hard to believe that the first Metroid Prime launched for Nintendo Gamecube way back in November 2002. The franchise is 15 years old at this point, so there are bound to be new players who have never experienced Metroid Prime before.

Nintendo should strive to re-introduce Samus Aran and her strange yet wonderful world in a way that leaves a substantial impact. Perhaps an in-game theatre could chronicle the narrative of past games, or we could even receive some Metal Gear Solid 4-esque flashbacks spliced into cutscenes.

A game made for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Wii helped Metroid Prime 3: Corruption shine with some truly creative usage of its motion controls. Pulling open doors, solving puzzles and blasting enemies proved to be incredibly satisfying. But, that was back in 2007, and Metroid Prime 4 has a lot of catching up to do.

We’re excited to see how Metroid Prime 4 aims to make use of Nintendo Switch and its joy-con controllers. HD Rumble is a sleek feature we’ve only seen in 1-2 Switch thus far, and it has a ton of potential in the realm of science-fiction. Rolling Samus about using the joy-con or unlocking a devious door could be fun, immersive little ways to improve gameplay.

Amiibo functionality also goes without saying, with a slew of new amiibo launching alongside the game to supply the player with bonus items, weapons and more.

