Metal Gear Survive – Everything we know

Hideo Kojima has departed Konami towers to work on the upcoming next-gen title Death Stranding, but the publishing giant has promised that the Metal Gear Solid franchise will live on in spite of its creator’s departure.

The first game post-Kojima comes in the form of Metal Gear Survive. But what is Metal Gear Survive? TrustedReviews has rounded up everything we know about the game thus far. Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as new info trickles out from Konami.

What is Metal Gear Survive?

Survive is a co-op survival action game set within the same universe as The Phantom Pain, meaning it will take place in the “Big Boss” era of Metal Gear lore. Oh and also, it’s a zombie game. Yup, you read that right, Metal Gear Survive is an MGS zombie game.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Ironically, Hideo Kojima was asked about the use of zombies in the first game since his departure, and didn’t pull any punches.

Speaking with IGN, Kojima was critical about the creative choice to include the undead: “The Metal Gear games are about political fiction and espionage,” he said. “Where do zombies fit in with that?”

Kojima went on to joke that if he was involved in the production of Survive, he’d have put mechs in it.

Metal Gear Solid Story – What’s it about?

The story takes place just after Big Boss and Miller flee Mother Base as the whole area is aflame. Soon after their departure a wormhole opens above the base sucking up all the debris, survivors and dead bodies into a parallel universe. This alternate world is occupied by strange undead with bizarre rock formations covering their body. The job of the player is to scavenge for materials and survive long enough to find a way back home.

This debut trailer gives a bit more context to the story:

Metal Gear Survive release date – When’s it coming out?

Right now there’s no specific release date. The only thing we know is that it'll arrive at somepoint this year on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It's unknown whether the game will include PS4 Pro or Xbox Scorpio support and there is no mention on the official website of a Nintendo Switch version. We also don’t yet know if it will be a full release, digital-only, or even a free-to-play title.

Metal Gear Survive trailers – How’s it look?

At TGS 2016 Konami treated us to 15 minutes of gameplay in the latest trailer, take a look:

Metal Gear Survive gameplay – what can we expect?

Based on the gameplay trailers Survive is very similar to The Phantom Pain. The developers seem to have taken the look and feel of Kojima’s last MGS game and given it a new story and objective, which means it has the potential to at the very least offer some solid gameplay experiences.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

The TGS footage shows the player analysing a map on his radio, planning an objective before moving forward with his team, extracting zombies and clearing areas, much like we did in V, except with sheep and giant metal containers.

Are you excited for Metal Gear Survive? Let us know in the comments