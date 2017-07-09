Mercedes-Benz has published the very first teaser video for its upcoming range of luxury pick-up trucks: the X-Class.

Towards the end of last year, we saw the very first concept images for a new series of vehicles under the branding Mercedes X Class. It was the first chance we’d been given to see the fancy pick-up truck that will eventually compete with other road-hogging giants like the Mitsubishi L200 and the Nissan Navara.

And this week, Mercedes finally published a teaser video of the new X Class, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. Unfortunately, the car only appears very briefly in the video, so don’t expect anything too exciting.

Check it out:

Mercedes announced it was working on a pick-up truck way back in 2015, and current estimates put the start of production at the end of this year. The X Class is being developed with the Nissan-Renault alliance, and is set to be assembled in both Europe and South America.

The German car giant is peddling the X Class as the world’s first “premium” pick-up, and despite the popularity of such vehicles in the USA, Mercedes only plans to sell it in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

We don’t know much about the car’s specifications just yet, but it’s expected that we’ll see a turbocharged diesel V6 engine that powers a 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Pricing and an exact release date still remain a mystery, but we’ll be seeing the vehicle’s official debut on July 18, 2017, so we haven’t got long to wait for more information at least. You can, however, reserve your vehicle for a fee of £1,000 in the UK below:

Click Here: Reserve a Mercedes X Class pick-up truck for £1,000

Here are some previously released concept images and some blurry trailer stills to chew over in the meantime:

What do you think of this Mercedes teaser video? Let us know in the comments.