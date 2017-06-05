Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 brings four of the blue-bombers classic adventures to modern platforms, Capcom has announced.

Legacy Collection 2 compiles Mega Man 7, 8, 9 and 10 into one complete, remastered package along with trophy/achievement support.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 8, players can pick up the retrofied collection for £14.99/$19.99 both digitally and physically. Unfortunately, there’s no Nintendo Switch release planned.

Just like its predecessor, Mega Man Legacy Collection will pay homage to the series’ history with plenty of bonus content for fans to unlock throughout.

This includes concept art, production art, development sketches and more. It’s a goldmine for those who love a gaming history lesson or two.

In terms of gameplay additions, Legacy Collection 2 is adding some new elements that make things better for both newcomers and the hardcore.

The “Extra Armour” option allows Mega Man to take more damage before death, meaning it’ll take twice as long to be overwhelmed by enemies.

Challenge Mode introduces a series of stage remixes that make classic encounters more difficult than ever before. Perfect if you fancy chasing scores across online leaderboards.

Are you a fan of Capcom’s classic hero? Let us know in the comments.