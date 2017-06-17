Mega-deal: Dishonored for PC is now down to just £2.43

If you’re on the hunt for a new game, but you really want to keep costs down, this deal could be perfect for you.

Online retailer Gamersgate is selling Dishonored for PC (via Steam) at a bargain price of just £2.43. It’s a reasonably old game now, so the R.R.P is already at a low £7.99 – but this newly discounted price is an incredible bargain.

This is by far the cheapest price we’ve been able to find the game for, which most retailers flogging the title for somewhere between £7 and £14 online.

Released back in 2012, Dishonored is a stealth action-adventure game that’s set in a fictional steampunk-esque city of Dunhill.

The story follows a man named Corvo Attano, a bodyguard to the Empress who has been framed for her murder and forced to become an assassin.

Throughout the game, you’ll be seeking vengeance against those who framed you – making for gloriously stealthy assassin fun.

We gave Dishonored a very high score of 4.5/5 in our review, praising the game’s brilliantly realised steampunk-fantasy setting, the elegant sandbox gameplay, the smog-thick atmosphere, and the masses of replay value.

Here’s our verdict from the time of the game’s launch:

"The problem with being hyped as the heir to Deus Ex, System Shock and Thief is that you have to live up to the billing, but Dishonored hits all the right spots. It’s a game full of choices where those choices seem to matter, packed with interesting tools, and set in a world the likes of which you’ve never seen before. It doesn’t equal its influences in every single respect, and a few minor flaws affect its impact, but when all is said and done this is – with certainty – one of the finest games you’ll play this year."

