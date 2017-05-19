Meet the new Lenovo IdeaPad laptop family – starting from €299

Lenovo has unveiled an all-new family of IdeaPad laptops, probably in a bid to dominate the ever-approaching back-to-school season.

In a blog post today, Lenovo detailed six new IdeaPad notebooks that are intended to fit “virtually any consumer taste, need or budget”.

"It’s no secret we always want more from our computers. While more usually means adding to a device’s speed and performance, it can also mean delivering all the above, but in a sleeker, re-designed package,” writes Lenovo.

The post continues: "This less is more philosophy is precisely what Lenovo is embracing with its all-new family of IdeaPads – six distinct laptops that deliver the performance users expect, but with a streamlined approach to design and functionality that strips away the clutter and complexity."

These are some bold claims, Lenovo. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer...

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S (13-inch) in Platinum Silver

Lenovo IdeaPad 720 and IdeaPad 720S

First up is the 7-series, which is by far the most premium and high-performance selection of the new range.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 720S is the slim version of the IdeaPad 720, and features an anodised aluminium casing, and boasts a 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also get a Thunderbolt 3 port, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 13-inch screen. That all weighs in at a feathery 1.14kg, with a thickness of 13.6mm.

There are also optional upgrades, including a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello logins, as well as a UHD panel – if you get the 13-inch non-touchscreen model.

Alternatively, you can opt for the larger (and less expensive) IdeaPad 720, which features a 15-inch display and a bigger body.

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S (13-inch) in Champagne Gold

The 15-inch IdeaPad 720 starts from €749 and is available in Mineral Grey, coming July 2017. The 13-inch IdeaPad 720S, meanwhile, starts from €899, comes in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, and Iron Grey, with a 14-inch model that’s available in gold and silver only. Both go on sale in May 2017.

Lenovo IdeaPad 520 and IdeaPad 520S

Next up is the 5-series, which is a more affordable alternative that Lenovo says pairs “convenience and functionality”.

Both the IdeaPad 520 and IdeaPad 520S models feature up to 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics. There’s also an optional backlit keyboard and optional fingerprint reader to boot.

The slimline IdeaPad 520S measures just 19.3mm thick, which is about 50% thicker than the IdeaPad 720S.

Lenovo IdeaPad 520S (14-inch) in Ballerina Pink

The 15-inch IdeaPad 520 is available in Gold, Iron Grey, and Bronze colour configurations, and starts from €649 – coming May 2017.

Alternatively, you can get the 14-inch IdeaPad 520S from just 699 in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, Bronze, Plum Purple, and Ballerina Pink – again, coming May 2017.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 and IdeaPad 320S

Finally, there are the budget options: Lenovo’s IdeaPad 320 and IdeaPad 320S. As Lenovo explains: "Looking for a budget-friendly laptop for everyday Web surfing, videos and email? Go with the affordable IdeaPad 320 or, for more portability, its thinner sibling, the IdeaPad 320S.”

The Lenovo IdeaPad 320 comes in a wide range of colours, and features a USB Type C port and a DVD optical drive (retro, eh?). You can also pay extra for a multi-touch display and an optional fingerprint scanner.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 (15-inch) in Plum Purple

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 320 starts from €349, and comes in Blizzard White, Denim Blue, Onyx Black and Platinum Grey colour options. There’s also a 15-inch model (€299) in Coral Red, Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Plum Purple, and Blizzard White, as well as a 17-inch model (€399) in Onyx Black and Platinum Grey – all of which are available in May 2017.

Then there’s the 14-inch IdeaPad 320S, which starts from €499 and comes in Mineral Grey, Snow White, and Coral Red, alongside the €499 15-inch model that comes in Mineral Grey and Snow White colours.

What do you think of the all-new Lenovo IdeaPad family? Let us know in the comments.