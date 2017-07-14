Meet the fastest drone in the world, the 179.6mph RacerX

Consumer drones like the DJI Mavic Pro can hit a top speed of around 45 miles per hour, which we thought was a pretty decent clip, all things considered. Then we saw today’s news.

The folks behind the Drone Racing League have built a drone capable of a top speed of 179.6mph.

The DRL RacerX quadcopter hit an average speed of 163.5mph on a back and forth flight, breaking the Guinness World Record for fastest battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter.

Weighing just 800 grams (1.76lb), the RacerX offers 46,000RPM and has 2x 1300mAh batteries. You can see the record-setting flight in the video below.

"We're thrilled to put our proprietary technology to the test, as we're all about speed and pushing the limits of drone design here at DRL," said Nicholas Horbaczewski, DRL CEO/Founder.

"The record-setting RacerX represents the culmination of years of technological innovation by our team of world class engineers, and we're very excited to unveil the fastest racing drone on earth."

Earlier attempts to break the record had ended with the RacerX prototypes bursting into flames at the highest point of acceleration.

Which drone will you be taking to the park this weekend? Share your model in the comments below.