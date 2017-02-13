Matte black iPhone 7 reportedly suffering paint chipping issue

When splashing serious cash on the iPhone 7, one of the biggest choices you face - along with storage options - is which colour handset to opt for.

With the days of simply picking between black or white devices long gone, those snapping up Apple’s latest pocket blower have five different colour schemes to pick from, with new matte black and jet black options lining up alongside more established silver, gold and rose gold offerings.

Now though, just a few months after Apple’s latest flagship phone first hit retailers’ shelves, customer have started reporting defects with the matte black model.

Taking to the internet to voice their frustrations, a number of matte black iPhone 7 owners have posted images of the paintwork flaking off their high-end handsets.

Although most of the reported incidents focus on small areas of paint chipping and flaking around the phone’s volume controls, power button and speaker grills, one user has claimed multiple patches have come free on the back of their phone.

All claim the chips aren’t a result of drops or knocks, but an issue with the paint that’s been exposed with general use.

Despite the current issues troubling owners of the matte black iPhone 7, it was the jet black model that Apple previously openly acknowledge would be prone to scuffs and scratches.

Shortly after launch, the Cupertino company went on record to confirm the jet black handset would be highly susceptible to “fine micro-abrasions” without a case.

Having lived with a jet black iPhone 7 Plus for the past three weeks, we can attest to these warnings.

“The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodisation and polishing process,” Apple explained shortly after launch. “Its surface is equally as hard as other anodised Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use.

“If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the simple case solution is helping those with the matte black model, with a number of those taking to forums to complain, claiming they have had their phones in cases since day one.

What’s more, some have suggested Apple’s in-store staff have been unable to help with the issue, with the cosmetic damage not covered by the phone’s warranty.

Despite users first reporting the problems as early as November, just weeks after the phone went on sale, Apple has yet to formally comment on the claims.

Has your matte black iPhone 7 suffered paint issues? Share your experiences in the comments section below.