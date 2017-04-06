Masters 2017 Live Stream: How to watch every tee time on TV or online

Masters 2017 Live Stream: Everything you need to know about this year's Masters golf tournament, from the tee times and schedule to full details of how to watch the action on TV or online.

The 2017 golf season kicks off in earnest this week when the sport's most prestigious major, The Masters, gets underway in Augusta, Georgia.

This year sees English lad Danny Willet (!!!) look to retain the coveted green jacket against the world's best, with Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson among the early favourites in 2017.

Here's all the info you need to follow every last stroke.

Masters 2017 – what are the dates and schedule?

The Masters is being held from Monday April 3 to Sunday April 9, with the real action taking place between Thursday and Sunday.

Here's the schedule in full.

Monday April 3: Practice rounds

Practice rounds Tuesday April 4: Practice rounds

Practice rounds Wednesday April 5: Par 3 contest

Par 3 contest Thursday April 6: Day 1 (first round)

Day 1 (first round) Friday April 7: Day 2 (second round)

Day 2 (second round) Saturday April 8: Day 3 (third round)

Day 3 (third round) Sunday April 9: Day 4 (final round)

Masters 2017 – how do I find out the tee times?

Well, there are lots of them – and the groupings will change as the tournament progresses.

The key times to know right now are 1pm BST / 8am EST on Thursday April 6, which is when the first tee shot of this year's Masters will be hit; and 6.41pm BST / 1.41pm EST on the same day, which is when Britain's best hope of bringing home the green jacket, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, is due to strike his first ball.

We won't bombard you with a tedious list at this stage, but if you're looking to follow a specific player, the BBC has a comprehensive list of tee times for the first two rounds here.

Masters 2017 Live Stream – how to watch on TV or online

UK TV coverage of the Masters is split between Sky Sports and the BBC. However, due to regulations at Augusta National – the course that's home to the Masters – neither will be providing end-to-end live coverage of all four rounds.

Instead, what's on TV in the UK (all times BST):

Thursday April 6: Masters Day 1 LIVE – 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 1)

– 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 1) Friday April 7: Master Day 1 highlights – 7-8pm (BBC Two)

– 7-8pm (BBC Two) Friday April 7: Masters Day 2 LIVE – 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 1)

– 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 1) Saturday April 8: Masters Day 2 highlights – 1-2pm (BBC Two)

– 1-2pm (BBC Two) Saturday April 8: Masters Day 3 LIVE – 7.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 4/Sky Sports 1 & BBC Two)

– 7.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 4/Sky Sports 1 & BBC Two) Sunday April 9: Masters Day 4 LIVE – 6pm/7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports 4/Sky Sports 1 & BBC Two)

As Sky Sports and the BBC enjoy the rights to the Masters, that means that you can also follow along on your phone, tablet, laptop, or PC via live stream.

You'll need to right Android, iOS, or web app to tune in, though, which is Sky Go (or Sky Sports Mobile) for Sky, and BBC iPlayer for the Beeb.

Here's a couple of quick links to point you in the right direction.

Don't subscribe to Sky but still want to enjoy its comprehensive coverage? Your best bet is buying a Sky Sports week pass from NOW TV, which will only set you back £11 and give you access to all of the action from the Masters.

You can find out more and grab one here.

Those are all the early details you need to know to get into the, ahem, swing of things, but stay tuned, as we'll be updating this page we any additional relevant information once the Masters gets underway.

