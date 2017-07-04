Master Lock wants you to get a whole lot smarter at keeping your keys safe

Getting to a spare set of keys, or managing access to your Airbnb, has just got a whole lot simpler.

The Select Access Smart, from the US security maestros at Master Lock, is a key safe that's packed with electrickery. It may look like a simple code-operated safe, but the illuminated keypad is merely the prosaic back-up option.

The Select Access Smart is really all about Bluetooth. If you've got your phone, you've got access to your keys – just a few taps in Master Lock's Vault eLocks app (Android/iOS) is required. But it doesn't stop there, thanks to some clever access-management features.

Via the app, you can green-light an unlimited number of other devices to open the safe, and also choose to give access for a minimum four-hour period. Handy if you've got a holiday let or Airbnb, or even just have builders coming while you're away.

Through the app you'll also get notifications if the safe's being tampered with or if it's running low on battery. Battery life is claimed to be around two years.

But getting down to the nitty-gritty of physical construction, the Select Access Smart is made from zinc, has a dual-locking mechanism, and the electrics are obviously completely weather-proofed. Master Lock's been one of the biggest players in home security for over 90 years now, so frankly there shouldn't be anything to worry about in this department.

