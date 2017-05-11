Mass Effect series has been put on hiatus - report

Future titles in Bioware’s Mass Effect franchise have been put on ice, according to multiple sources at the studio.

After the polarizing launch of Mass Effect Andromeda earlier this year, fans have been curious on where the series will go next. The answer - nowhere for a while.

According to a report by Kotaku, Andromeda developer Bioware Montreal has been scaled down to a support studio for larger projects.

Now, this doesn’t mean we’ll never see another entry in the franchise, as Bioware and EA are highly unlikely to throw them to the side anytime soon.

Related: Strafe Review

Bioware is currently working on an unannounced IP which is likely its main focus at the moment. Beyond this, Bioware Montreal employees are now assisting EA Motive with Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Mass Effect Andromeda may have been a disappointment for some, but it remains an enjoyable RPG nonetheless. Here’s a snippet from our 7/10 review:

“Andromeda is a good game and I’ve enjoyed my time with it. However, for those who’ve been waiting five years for another Mass Effect adventure, I don’t think it will be good enough.”

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

How did you get on with Mass Effect Andromeda? Let us know in the comments.