Mass Effect Andromeda won’t support cross-platform multiplayer

The next chapter in the beloved space opera will not support cross-platform online play, Bioware has confirmed.

Andromeda’s multiplayer has been revealed to tie in with the solo campaign, meaning your progress may have an impact on the narrative outcome.

This being known, some players may have been holding out for cross-platform multiplayer. Unfortunately, it isn’t coming anytime soon.

Mass Effect Andromeda producer Fernando Melo confirmed the feature isn’t in the works in a recent tweet:

As you can see from the above tweet, Andromeda’s multiplayer will utilise the same peer-to-peer system seen in previous games for its multiplayer portion.

Microsoft recently implemented cross-platform multiplayer for Gears of War 4, allowing Xbox One and Windows 10 players to compete alongside one another.

Time will tell whether Mass Effect: Andromeda will follow in these footsteps. But, for now, we wouldn’t get our hopes up.

Mass Effect Andromeda is set to launch on March 23, 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.