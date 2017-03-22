Mass Effect Andromeda will be “strongly supported” by Bioware going forward

Bioware has said it is committed to strongly supporting Mass Effect Andromeda in the future, with plans to fix a number of important issues brought up by players.

The developer is currently looking into issues regarding Andromeda’s facial animations and character creator, but is unable to confirm when we can expect fixes in a dedicated update.

Speaking on Twitter, lead designer Ian Frazier said, “we're looking at patching lots of issues and want to strongly support the game moving forward. I can't say more just yet."

When asked about adding specific features such as stubble to the character creator, Frazier said he "can't promise anything yet, but we're currently evaluating various options for making it better."

Mass Effect Andromeda is now available in the United States for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It comes to all other territories tomorrow.

Games Editor Brett Phipps scored the highly anticipated space opera a 7/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

“Andromeda is a good game and I’ve enjoyed my time with it. However, for those who’ve been waiting five years for another Mass Effect adventure, I don’t think it will be good enough.”

