Mass Effect Andromeda pre-order bonuses shown off in new trailer

EA and Bioware have showcased the variety of exclusive goodies coming to pre-order customers of Mass Effect Andromeda.

By pre-ordering the latest entry in the epic sci-fi franchise you will receive a range of skins and items for use in the game’s campaign and multiplayer.

The majority of these are cosmetic upgrades, and won’t give you a significant advantage over the online competition. However, XP boosters will make ranking up a bit easier.

Pre-ordering Andromeda ahead of its March release will grant you the following items:

Multiplayer Booster Pack

Deep Space Explorer Armour

Unique Nomad Skin

The cosmetic additions look pretty badass, and should ensure Ryder and friends aren’t to be messed with as they explore a series of hostile foreign planets.

We also catch a small glimpse at some multiplayer gameplay. It appears teams will be designated by colour as they compete to rack up kills and take objectives.

Mass Effect Andromeda is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe.