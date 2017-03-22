Mass Effect Andromeda multiplayer microtransactions detailed

Bioware has revealed all of the microtransactions available through Mass Effect: Andromeda’s multiplayer mode.

Like a number of AAA titles nowadays, Mass Effect Andromeda has a handful of microtransactions available through its multiplayer portion.

Andromeda’s virtual currency, known as Points, are now available through the Xbox Marketplace and PlayStation Store in the US.

You can find the full listing of pricing options below. We’ll be sure to add UK pricing once its confirmed later this week.

500 Points -- $5

1,050 Points -- $10

2,150 Points -- $20

3,250 Points -- $30

5,750 Points -- $50

12,000 Points -- $100

Related: Lego Worlds Review

Points can currently be spent on multiplayer packs that include new cosmetic items. These can also be obtained through normal gameplay if you’re committed to the regular grind. Luckily, those willing to spend a little extra won't have any real advantage over other players.

Games editor Brett Phipps scored Mass Effect Andromeda 7/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

“There’s an awful lot to like about Mass Effect Andromeda, it has an intriguing and far-reaching story told across an incredibly vast and detailed galaxy. The new tone wheel makes each interaction feel meaningful without a pre-determined conclusion, making the actual journey more interesting. Riding around in the Nomad is also excellent fun and exploration feels great.”

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

What are your thoughts on microtransactions in Mass Effect Andromeda? Let us know in the comments.