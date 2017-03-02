Mass Effect Andromeda multiplayer beta cancelled by Bioware

The Mass Effect Andromeda multiplayer beta was recently cancelled by Bioware, and the developer has now explained why.

Speaking on Twitter, a number of Bioware employees have spoken out regarding the beta’s unceremonious canning, including series producer Fernando Melo.

Melo also added that Andromeda saw a closed alpha test on retail consoles earlier this year, so the experience has been tested in the wild during development.

Those hoping to try out the upcoming sci-fi epic before its release are out of luck, unless they sign up to EA or Origin Access to play it 10 days early.

Related: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Review

Much like Mass Effect 3, Andromeda’s multiplayer will tie into the single-player experience by having an impact on the unfolding narrative.

Games Editor Brett Phipps recently had a chance to play the first few hours of Mass Effect Andromeda, and it’s shaping out to be massively brilliant.

“I’m flabbergasted by how big Mass Effect Andromeda is, and I’ve barely scratched the surface. To see even a fraction of what this game has to offer will take serious dedication, and God knows how many hours to see all of it. But from what I’ve played so far, it could very well be worth clearing your schedule for.”

Watch: A Week with Nintendo Switch

Mass Effect Andromeda will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe.