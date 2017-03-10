Mass Effect Andromeda launch trailer sets the stage for Bioware’s space opera

Electronic Arts and Bioware have released the launch trailer for Mass Effect Andromeda ahead of its release later this month.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe, Mass Effect Andromeda is easily one of the year’s most anticipated titles.

The new launch trailer sets the stage brilliantly for your new adventure, which will see humanity struggle to find its new home in the Andromeda Galaxy.

Throughout Andromeda players will be free to discover the secrets of the galaxy on foot, in vehicles and by soaring across the stars in your very own starship: The Tempest.

Of course, there will be baddies intent on stopping you from getting comfortable in Andromeda, and it’s up to you and your crewmates to fight them off.

You’ll also be able to befriend your squadmates in typical Bioware style and even romance them, with a trophy/achievement up for grabs for doing the nasty with three across all your playthroughs.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a chance to play the first few hours of Mass Effect Andromeda recently. Here’s what he thought:

“I’m flabbergasted by how big Mass Effect Andromeda is, and I’ve barely scratched the surface. To see even a fraction of what this game has to offer will take serious dedication, and God knows how many hours to see all of it. But from what I’ve played so far, it could very well be worth clearing your schedule for, well, probably from the end of March to mid-June, just to be safe.”

Are you excited for Mass Effect Andromeda? Let us know in the comments.