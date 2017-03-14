Mass Effect Andromeda has over 1200 speaking characters, says Bioware

Bioware’s Mass Effect: Andromeda has over 1,200 speaking characters throughout its universe, setting a new record for the franchise.

Speaking at PAX East this past weekend, Lead Writer Mac Walters confirmed that Andromeda has almost double the number of spoken roles when compared to Mass Effect 3.

"When you look at the dialogue options, we're basically [at] the equivalent of Mass Effect 2 and 3 put together," he said, according to PC Gamer.

Also speaking to PC Gamer, Producer Michael Gamble added that Andromeda has more than just additional speaking characters, "the amount of stuff you and that character can talk about is also larger--especially the squad."

"We made sure the squad was beefy, and developed, and that you could do different things with them and then that information would basically carry through the conversations," he explained. "That was a large focus."

Games Editor Brett Phipps likely had a chat with plenty of these characters during his hands-on preview, which you can catch a snippet of below:

“I’m flabbergasted by how big Mass Effect Andromeda is, and I’ve barely scratched the surface. To see even a fraction of what this game has to offer will take serious dedication, and God knows how many hours to see all of it. But from what I’ve played so far, it could very well be worth clearing your schedule for, well, probably from the end of March to mid-June, just to be safe.”

Mass Effect Andromeda launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21 in North America and March 23 in other territories.