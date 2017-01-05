Mass Effect Andromeda finally has a release date

Mass Effect Andromeda will launch in North America on March 21 and March 23 internationally, Bioware has announced.

The long-anticipated news was dropped at CES 2017 accompanied by an impressive new gameplay trailer.

"We appreciate your patience (and in fact, even your lack of patience in some instances) as we’ve been focused on completing the game," said Aaryn Flynn, General Manager of BioWare.

Electronic Arts and Bioware have been aiming for a Spring 2017 release window for months now, so it’s great to finally see some confirmation.

Bioware has recently finished up work on what it describes as the “holiday build” of Mass Effect Andromeda, moving closer and closer to the finished experience.

"Over this holiday break, developers at BioWare took home a version of the game in what we call the “holiday build”. This is a longstanding studio tradition that goes back to the early days of the original Mass Effect," Flynn explained. "Many load up a PC or console and go home to play as much as possible at their leisure. Coming back from holiday, the feedback has been great. Getting the endorsement from members of our studio, many of whom played key roles on the original trilogy, was definitely a key factor in helping us lock in on the date."

We last saw footage of Mass Effect Andromeda at The Game Awards 2016, providing us our first proper glimpse at gameplay.

The new trailer from CES 2017 consists of raw cinematic gameplay, showing our galactic hero fighting against a series of deadly alien robots with firearms and biotic powers.

Happy to finally see a release date for Mass Effect Andromeda? Let us know in the comments.