Mass Effect Andromeda EA Access trial is now live

The Mass Effect Andromeda 10 hour trial is now available across EA and Origin Access for Xbox One and PC.

Subscribers to the £3.99 a month service can download the entirety of Mass Effect Andromeda right now, which isn’t due to launch until later next week.

The 42GB download may give you access to the full game, but it also restricts your progress in some ways. For example, you can only progress to a specific point in the story before being told to turn back.

Multiplayer, on the other hand, will face no such restrictions throughout the trial. Players can also explore anything beyond narrative locations, leaving no stone unturned across the Andromeda galaxy.

All of your progress from the trial will carry over to the full game upon release, meaning every character, decision and location you’ve explored won’t be in vain.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2017

We’ll have a detailed review of Mass Effect Andromeda upon its release next week. For now, here’s what Games Editor Brett Phipps had to say in his recent preview:

“I’m flabbergasted by how big Mass Effect Andromeda is, and I’ve barely scratched the surface. To see even a fraction of what this game has to offer will take serious dedication, and God knows how many hours to see all of it. But from what I’ve played so far, it could very well be worth clearing your schedule for, well, probably from the end of March to mid-June, just to be safe.”

Watch: Nintendo Switch - Buy Now or Wait?

Mass Effect Andromeda launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21 in North America and March 23 in all other territories.