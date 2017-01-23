Mass Effect Andromeda coming five days early for EA Access subscribers

Mass Effect Andromeda is set to receive a 10-hour free trial on EA and Origin Access, the publisher has confirmed.

Following in the footsteps of Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and Star Wars Battlefront, the extensive free trial will be available for all active subscribers.

The trial will be playable from March 16, five days before the official release date in the US. Players will gain access to the full experience for 10 hours, with all progress carrying over to the full game.

Related: Nintendo Switch Preview

EA Access is a subscription service available on Xbox One and PC for £3.99 a month, granting access to a selection of free games, trials and discounts.

The 10 hour trials are a perfect way to try out upcoming releases without breaking the bank, especially if you’re having doubts about the ambitious space opera.

Mass Effect Andromeda will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21 in North America and March 23 in the UK.