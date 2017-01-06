Mass Effect 2 is free on PC right now

Electronic Arts is giving away Mass Effect 2 for free on PC at the moment through its Origin platform.

The outstanding RPG is currently free as part of EA’s ‘On The House’ promotion, which has given away plenty of free titles in the past.

You can claim your copy here right now and it’ll be yours to keep forever. No strings attached. You will need an Origin account, though.

This is the standard version of Bioware’s epic and doesn’t include any of the previously released downloadable content. They’re worth snapping up, though, adding an extra layer of depth to the sci-fi universe.

Mass Effect 2 first launched in January 2010 for Xbox 360, having come to PS3 12 months later.

Trusted Reviews veteran Stuart Andrews awarded it a prestigious 9/10, describing it as a “magnificent sci-fi epic” perfect for fans and newcomers alike.

In other Mass Effect related news, Bioware confirmed earlier this week that Mass Effect Andromeda will launch on March 21, 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.