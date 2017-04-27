Marvel vs Capcom Infinite won't feature in-game currency to unlock DLC fighters

Players will have to pay to unlock new characters in Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, rather than receive them as rewards for completing the game.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite is launching with a special edition including six DLC characters and alternate costumes. Unlike SFV with its "Fight Money" currency, players will not be able to earn these fighters simply by playing the game, Capcom has confirmed.

In an interview with TrustedReviews, producer Mike Evans explained that players will need to buy these characters with real-world money to unlock them, and the team is avoiding Street Fighter 5’s dual-currency experience.

“All we’re announcing right now is the 2017 character pass, which will feature the six DLC characters, the first of which is Sigma. The other thing I can say is that the game will not feature dual-currency like Street Fighter 5. We don’t have an in-game ‘sweat equity’ currency, it will be more traditional in that sense with straight-up DLC."

The first DLC character Sigma will feature heavily in the game’s main story mode. The other five characters are set to be revealed at a later date, with all six to launch before the end of 2017.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite launches September 19 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.