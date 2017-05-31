Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite roster leak reveals full list of fighters - report

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite will see a slew of new characters join the ranks, but some fan favourites will not be returning.

This is, according to a recent post on NeoGAF that lists the full roster of fighters for Capcom’s upcoming crossover beat-em-up.

Ryce, the user of the post in question, has a reliable track record when it comes to leaks for the game, having provided the following list of characters:

Arthur

Chris

Chun-Li

Dante

Firebrand

Jedah

Monster Hunter

Morrigan

Nemesis

Ryu

Spencer

Strider Hiryu

Mega Man X

Ant-Man

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Gamora

Hawkeye

Hulk

Iron Man

Nova

Rocket/Groot

Spider-Man

Thanos

Thor

Ultron

Ryce adds that one mystery character is yet to be announced, noting that it will be a part of the Capcom roster.

We’d take this information with significant grains of salt for the time being. If true, it’s disappointing to see the likes of Wolverine, Phoenix Wright and Okami’s Amaterasu missing from the new installment.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a chance to play Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite recently and came away feeling quite impressed:

“While I’ve struggled to overcome many other fighting games’ steep learning curves, Marvel vs Capcom Infinite felt like a comparative warm embrace. By simplifying how things are done, I was able to focus on doing them properly and in the correct sequences, so I could get better at the game overall.”

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 19.