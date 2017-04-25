Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite release date revealed along with six new fighters

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite will launch on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Capcom has announced.

The release date was confirmed today alongside an impressive new trailer that also revealed six upcoming fighters for the crossover title.

Resident Evil’s Chris Redfield and Street Fighter’s Chun-Li were among the new entries, all of which must team up to defeat Ultron Sigma, the main antagonist. You can find the full list of new characters below:

Ultron

Hulk

Thor

Hawkeye

Rocket Raccoon

Chun-Li

Strider Hiryu

Chris Redfield

Each new brawler will come equipped with their own unique weapons, skills and costumes that’ll require plenty of practice to master.

The multi-tiered fighting system of previous games will be shaken up further with the use of Infinity Stones. These can be used for ultra-powerful attacks and to formulate unorthodox new strategies.

In addition to the new fighters and launch date, Capcom also announced the Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Collector’s Edition.

The premium bundle will include four character dioramas of Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Mega Man X and Chun-Li, a case filled with six Infinity Stone replicas, as well as SteelBook packaging that contains the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Six additional DLC fighters and all new costumes will be available through the Character Pass. This can be found in the Deluxe Edition or purchased separately.

Are you excited for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite? Let us know in the comments below.