Marvel vs Capcom Infinite: Everything we know

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite sees the incredibly popular fighter franchise return. The latest clash of the two iconic franchises was first announced at PlayStation Experience 2016.

Once again stars like Ryu and Mega Man will collide with the likes of Morrigan and Iron Man. MvC has always intrigued for its ability to display some of the most amazing fights of every little nerd's dreams, and the next entry promises to do the same. However, there's a recent rumour that we may unfortunately be missing a huge chunk from the roster in this entry, which we'll come to later.

Also, the series also consistently delivers an incredibly deep and complex combat system, focused on juggles and ultra moves along with well-timed tags.

As excitement builds for the game, TrustedReviews has rounded up everything we know about Marvel vs Capcom Infintie. Make sure you bookmark this page as we'll be updating it as soon as new information is unveiled.

What is Marvel vs Capcom Infinite?

It’s been five long years since the release of Marvel vs Capcom 3. Having initially launch for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, passionate fighting fans have been salivating for news of a sequel. Much like buses, the good news came twofold with the reveal of Infinite as well as an HD remake of 3.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite release date – when is it coming out?

Capcom has confirmed that Marvel vs Capcom Infinite will launch in "late 2017" for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Unlike Street Fighter 5, it isn’t console exclusive to PS4.

If you can't wait that long, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is now available on PS4 as a digital download.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite fighters – Who can we play as?

So far we have six confirmed fighters: Mega Man, Ryu, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Morrigan and Ultron. Four of these iconic heroes appeared in the debut trailer:

The remaining fighters are still unknown, but we will likely see a heavy collection of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The ‘Infinite’ subtitle bears similarities with the upcoming Infinity War films, which seems to be more than a sheer coincidence.

However, a recent rumour suggested that Infinite will lack a significant stable of older entries: the X-Men.

NeoGAF user Ryce revealed that the X-Men and Fantastic Four will not be in the game, but later a deal had been signed to include them as DLC. As part of the characters' deals with Sony, their ties with Marvel aren't as simple as the other characters – much like Spider-Man's movie rights in the cinematic universe. Whether or not this DLC will be free or paid is not yet known. Considering the significance of the likes of Wolverine and X-23 to the series, we can only hope they'll be thrown in as freebies.

Marvel vs Capcom gameplay – How does it play?

Infinite will have you playing as a two-fighter team, instead of the previously allotted three from past games. The reason for this is unclear, but it’s likely to do with adjustments to the roster or gameplay mechanics. In terms of modes, players can choose from Arcade, Training, Mission and an all new cinematic Story Mode.

One of the big changes compared to Marvell vs Capcom 3 is the reduction of three fighters to two. The reasoning behind this decision was explained by co-producer Peter Rosas in an interview with Edge magazine (via SegmentNext):

"Players had to make roughly six decisions before they could fight. The people were looking for two characters, which corresponded to their preference. But the third fighter was chosen solely because of his function – perhaps he had a particularly strong anti-air move or something like that … This selection felt totally superfluous."

Rosas goes on to say the reduction from three to two also makes the game more welcoming to newcomers.

"With this, we want to emphasize the feeling for a partnership and loyalty among the fighters."

Capcom has detailed a handful of new features coming to the game in a recent blog post:

Reborn Rivalries: Universes collide once again in this all-new crossover clash for the ages, where players select their favorite Marvel and Capcom characters and engage in accessible and action-packed 2v2 partner battles.

Infinite Power: Pulled from classic Marvel lore, unique and game-changing Infinity Stones can be implemented into players’ strategies as a way to influence the outcome of battle. Each Infinity Stone provides a unique advantage to the player and represents a different aspect of the universe: power, space, time, reality, soul, and mind.

Iconic Heroes: Choose from a diverse roster of fan favorite characters pulled from Marvel and Capcom universes, including Iron Man and Captain America from the Marvel side, and Ryu and Mega Man X from Capcom. Many more playable characters will be revealed in the future.

Cinematic Story: Heroes and villains battle for supremacy in a timeless struggle set in the Marvel and Capcom universes. The original storyline answers the questions regarding the new clash and lets players step into the shoes of classic characters from both sides as they wage war against powerful forces in an attempt to defeat a new villain.

Accessible Single Player Content: In addition to the cinematic story experience, players can hone their skills in a variety of accessible single player modes, including Training, Mission and Arcade modes.

Vast Multiplayer Features: Robust online modes and content including ranked and casual matches, global leaderboards, and online lobbies with spectator mode deepen the overall experience.

Graphics: Unreal Engine 4 technology pushes the cinematic visuals and next-gen realism into a new era.

The first glimpse of gameplay for Marvel vs Capcom Infinite was shown at Capcom Cup 2016, and you can watch it below:

How do you feel about Marvel vs Capcom Infinite? Let us know in the comments below!