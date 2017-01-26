Marvel and Square Enix announce multi-game partnership

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment have announced a multi-game partnership involving a number of talented developers.

The two companies are planning to develop multiple projects together, starting with The Avengers, which is being helmed by Rise of the Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics.

“The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. More details on The Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018.”

They aren’t the only studio signed up either, with Eidos Montreal also confirmed to be working on Marvel-related titles.

The announcement trailer features iconic weapons of several Marvel characters such as Thor’s hammer, Captain America’s shield and Iron Man’s arm.

It appears these projects are still in the early stages of development, with titles yet to be confirmed by either studio.

However, the prospect of Crystal Dynamics working on an official adaptation of The Avengers has us pretty damn excited.

What would you like to see from this partnership? Let us know in the comments below.