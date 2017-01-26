Mario Sports Superstars smashes onto 3DS this Spring

Nintendo has announced that Mario Sports Superstars will be coming to its family of 3DS consoles on March 10.

The latest rendition of Mario’s sporting adventures will feature five unique events: football, tennis, golf, baseball and horse racing.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the game will launch alongside 90 new amiibo cards for passionate players to collect, all featuring different characters and sports.

“Whether you prefer power or precision, there are 18 characters to choose from in Mario Sports Superstars – 16 are available from the outset, while two more can be unlocked by completing specific tournaments and challenges. The Mario Sports Superstars series of 90 amiibo cards (five for each character) builds upon this extensive roster by allowing players to unlock more powerful versions of each character in each sport.”

Related: Resident Evil 7 Review

The use of amiibo cards will grant you access to the Road to Superstar mode. Completing this mode will grant certain characters with Superstar status, drastically improving their stats.

With any luck, Nintendo will release a collector’s album for Mario Sports Superstars similar to the one available for Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Hands-on

Are you ready to compete in the Mushroom Kingdom? Let us know in the comments.