Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Everything we know

Rumoured before the Nintendo Switch’s release, this is a crossover nobody saw coming. Mixing together everyone’s favourite plumber with the gaming equivalent of minions sounds crazy, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo and Ubisoft from turning it into an exciting RPG.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle including all the latest news, release date info, gameplay and more.

What is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle?

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is an upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive combining the worlds of Super Mario and Rayman Raving Rabbids. According to assets obtained by Kotaku, it’ll be a turn-based RPG with local co-op to boot. Little else is known about the title beyond some gameplay details we’ll be delving into below.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle release date - when is it coming out?

We have no idea. The title is allegedly being treated as a high-profile release at Ubisoft, so perhaps we’ll see a reveal at E3 2017? Ubisoft’s annual conference sounds like a good shout.

Kotaku’s source claims it is penned for an August or September launch, making an E3 reveal all the more likely.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom gameplay - How does it play?

Running on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, the same tech that powers South Park: The Fractured But Whole and The Division, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is intended to be a turn-based RPG in the same vein as Paper Mario. The aforementioned Kotaku assets show popular Mario characters wielding laser guns, which is something we haven’t seen before.

The game will apparently have eight playable characters: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and, oddly enough, four Rabbids dressed up as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach. Knowing this combo, our money is on Kingdom Battle having its fair share of local multiplayer minigames alongside its turn-based affair. What the moment-to-moment gameplay will actually entail remains a mystery.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle wishlist - What we want to see

Plenty of cameos

Even if the main roster consists of only four main characters and an army of rabbids, that shouldn’t prevent Ubisoft and Nintendo from stuffing in plenty of cameo appearances. Both respective universes are packed with iconic faces and locations.

Kingdom Battle needn’t be a simple crossover title, it could also be a celebration of how these two series came to be. We imagine the narrative will be centered around a universe-hopping adventure, with Mario and friends finding themselves amongst a flurry of new and familiar locations.

More than just minigames

The majority of Rabbid titles are little more than glorified minigame collections that make creative use of their chosen platform. Wii, Wii U and 3DS had some excellent titles, mostly because of the peripherals they had to work with. Unfortunately, this lacked any kind of worthwhile substance. If Kingdom Battle truly is a fully-fledged RPG, it needs to prove it can hang with the big boys.

Take great advantage of the Switch

Despite our previous complaint, we’d love to see a few optional minigames that take great advantage of the console’s capabilities. Much like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Snipperclips, whipping the Switch out on a coffee table with a couple of friends should be part of Kingdom Battle’s appeal. A sprawling turn-based RPG that doubles as a charming minigame collection ideal for family and friends.

What are your thoughts on the mixture of Mario and Rabbids? Let us know in the comments!