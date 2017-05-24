Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle art leak confirms the rumoured RPG

The key art for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has emerged online, and Ubisoft has confirmed its legitimacy.

Set to be revealed at E3 2017 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, the upcoming RPG will see two beloved set of characters crossover for the first time.

Speaking with Ubisoft, WWG was able to confirm that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will appear on-stage at E3 before launching in August.

According to assets obtained by Kotaku earlier this month, Kingdom Battle will be a turn-based RPG with local co-op intended as a prime feature.

Running on the same tech that powered Ubisoft’s The Division, there will be eight playable characters to choose from out of the Mario and Rabbids universe.

If executed correctly, this could be a fun if slightly insane RPG for Nintendo Switch. It’ll appear alongside the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Splatoon 2 at E3 next month.

Is this crossover something you’d play? Let us know in the comments below.