There’s a Mario Kart VR game for HTC Vive — but you'll need your passport to play

Given Nintendo’s recent console strategy it’s difficult to imagine the firm making a serious play for a slice of the VR pie anytime soon.

However, that hasn’t stopped Bandai Namco creating a VR version of Mario Kart Arcade GP, which is now available on the HTC Vive headset.

Unfortunately, the game is exclusive to the VR Zone arcade in Shinjuku, Japan, meaning its pretty unlikely westerners will be playing any time soon (via UploadVR).

Sure enough, it’s compatible with the wrist-worn Vive trackers that enable players to throw weapons at their opponents and, needless to say, there’s a kart gamers will be actually driving in too.

It is not clear whether Nintendo had much to do with the development of the VR experience, which was revealed in a new trailer for the Japanese arcade (above).

Remember, it was Bandai Namco who developed the original Mario Kart Arcade GP VR.

This looks like a VR port of the existing game, but whichever way you slice it, this is the first Nintendo IP to arrive in virtual reality.

Today's news is completely separate from Nintendo's E3 2017 events, which saw the firm announced Metroid Prime 4 and Rocket League for the Switch. We also got a closer look at Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC

Which other Nintendo games would you like to see get a VR edition? Share your thoughts in the comments below.