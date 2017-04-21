Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Where’s cheapest to buy it?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best title in the series, and that’s not a statement to be taken lightly. The kart-racing behemoth has spawned some truly fantastic entries over the years, constantly innovating with new tracks, modes and characters. Arriving exclusively for Nintendo Switch on April 28, it’s time to start searching for the best deals.

Here’s a small excerpt from Games Editor Brett Phipps’ 10/10 review:

“After Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the next Nintendo Switch must-buy. It’s the best the series has ever been, offering one definitive package.”

“With the glorious return of Battle Mode, improved visuals and more content than ever before coupled with more ways to play it than ever thanks to the Nintendo Switch, I don’t think fans could ask for much more.”

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe price round-up

Amazon – £42.00 (£40 from prime members)

GAME – £49.99

Tesco Direct – £42.00

HMV – £44.99

Toys R Us – £41.99

SimplyGames – £44.85

The Game Collection – £43.95

365 Games – £43.99

Will you be picking up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch next week? Let us know below!