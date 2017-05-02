Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had the biggest launch in franchise history

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch launched with the most impressive launch day in franchise history, the company has announced.

Launching on April 28 for Nintendo’s hybrid console, it managed to sell 459,000 units in the United States in its first 24 hours. This number accounts for both physical and digital sales.

The previous record was held by 2008’s Mario Kart Wii, which sold 433,900 in its first day all those years ago.

In the UK, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is Nintendo’s first physical release to hit the No.1 spot in the sales chart since Pokemon White in 2011. Nintendo took this opportunity to provide retailers with further console stock ahead of the racer’s arrival.

Nintendo also revealed that the Switch has sold a grand total of 2.74 million units since launching in March 2017. Somehow, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has managed 2.76 million units on the new console. People really love Zelda.

If the Nintendo Switch’s current momentum keeps up, it’s certainly on track to surpass the financially disappointing Wii U. With the likes of Splatoon 2 and ARMs still to come this summer, Switch owners have a lot to look forward to.

Watch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Top 5 New Features

Did you pick up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this past weekend? Let us know in the comments.