Man City vs Man Utd Live Stream: How to watch the Manchester Derby live online

Man City vs Man Utd Live Stream: Here's everything you need to know to watch the Manchester Derby live online tonight.

Manchester City are taking on Manchester United once again at the Etihad this evening as yet another derby day gets underway.

United have a chance to nab a final Champions League spot, with City looking to further cement fifth position with a win at Eastlands.

Man City vs Man Utd: What time is the game on?

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 8pm. The big match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, so you're going to need a subscription for this one (unless you fancy being at least slightly social and going to the pub).

Man City vs Man Utd: How to watch the match online and on TV

As mentioned, Sky's got the rights to this one, so you'll either need a subscription to the sports channels, or you'll need to sign up for a Now TV Sports pass (more on that later).

Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports 1, so tune in any time after then and before 8pm to make sure you catch all the action.

For those looking to tune in online, the Sky Go service offers a way to do just that. Just head over to the site, click 'sign in' in the top-left, and enter your Sky login details.

There's also the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android, and allows you to watch the whole thing on mobile. Here are the links:

If you don't want to sign up to Sky just to watch the match, there's always the Now TV alternative. For £6.99 you can get a Sports Pass that will let you watch the match on a variety of online platforms, including via your browser. That pass only lasts a day, but that's all you'll need for tonight's game.

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the match!

Let us know your prediction for tonight's game in the comments.