Major WhatsApp update fixes one of its most annoying features

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has released a major update for iOS users, which makes it far easier to share and customise photos.

The update, which is rolling out from today, automatically groups photos together in an album, rather than each appearing concurrently within the message thread.

The images will appear as a grid, with additional images being represented numerically in the bottom right corner of the grid. Tapping the grid will open all images as shown above.

Related: Will WhatsApp 'unsend' feature ever arrive?

Additionally, WhatsApp on iOS is now offering filters, which can be added to videos, photos and even GIF files via the preview and edit screen.

There’s only five thus far, but we can imagine with the folks at Instagram under the same company umbrella, this will improve with time.

Right now, users can access op, B&W, Cool, Chrome, and Film (via 9to5 Mac).

The final update coming today is the ability to reply directly to a message just by swiping right on it. This could be handier for group chats.

No word yet on when these options might be coming to Android users, but it’s unlikely they’ll be far behind.

Is WhatsApp doing enough to stay atop the messaging world? Or have you switched to other options? Share your thoughts in the comments below.