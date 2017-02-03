Mafia 3 to receive its first story expansion later next month

Three story expansions have been announced for Mafia 3 by Hangar 13 and 2K, starting with Faster, Baby coming in March.

The individual expansions will be released throughout the duration of 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, each of which contain new stories, missions and characters.

"We were really humbled by the response to the characters and the story in Mafia III, so we wanted to double-down on that as much as possible, while also providing players with different gameplay experiences," said Hanger 13’s Narrative Director, Bill Harms. "Mafia III focuses on the systematic destruction of Sal Marcano's empire, racket-by-racket, while all of the expansions tell direct, linear stories."

Each piece of downloadable content will be available as part of the £24.99 season pass or as individual downloads.

2K has released a brief description detailing each of the upcoming expansions, which we’ve included below.

Faster, Baby! - March 2017

Fast cars, dramatic chases, and epic stunt driving take center stage as Lincoln joins forces with Roxy Laveau, a sister-in-arms out to take down a corrupt Sheriff terrorizing Civil Rights activists on the outskirts of New Bordeaux.

Stones Unturned - May 2017

When a merciless rival resurfaces in New Bordeaux, Lincoln must join forces with CIA agent John Donovan to settle a blood feud that began in the war-torn jungles of Vietnam.

Sign of the Times - July 2017

A string of ritualistic killings has New Bordeaux on the edge of terror. At Father James’ request, Lincoln agrees to hunt down the cult responsible, a quest that will take him from the dark heart of the old bayou to the drug-ridden counterculture of the inner city.

