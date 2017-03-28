Mafia 3 playable trial launches alongside new DLC

Hangar 13 has released the next piece of downloadable content for Mafia 3 and a new playable demo for PS4, Xbox One and and PC.

‘Faster, Baby’ is the name of this week’s new expansion. It adds a variety of new vehicles, weapons and equipment for players to use in the city of New Bordeaux.

Available as part of the £24.99 Season Pass or £11.99 individually, Faster, Baby can now be purchased from your respective digital storefront.

As we mentioned before, the playable demo is out now across all platforms. You’ll need a decent amount of hard drive space to install it though. You can find the full list of memory requirements below.

PS4 - 27GB

- 27GB Xbox One - 25GB

- 25GB PC - 24GB

If the trial proves to be a good time all of your progress will be carried over if you decide to purchase the full game. Which, happens to be half price until April 17.

Mafia 3 launched in October 2016 to generally positive commercial and critical reception. You can check out a snippet of Kirk McKeand’s review below:

“Mafia 3 is the biggest disappointment of the year. It’s a game with masses of potential, but unfortunately that potential is wasted on by-the-numbers open-world game design. The first few hours tease the game that could have been if it hadn’t succumbed to the open-world bloat. This is a solid eight-hour game stretched far too thin.”

