Last week Apple finally addressed one of the biggest issues with its MacBook Pro 2016 models, namely the less than adequate battery life.

In a beta update for macOS Sierra 10.12.3, the company added a fix for a bug in Safari that was apparently to blame for the unpredictable battery life, leading Consumer Reports to finally give the laptops a 'Recommended' tag.

But it seems Apple isn't quite finished reassuring us all, as the company has now released a fourth beta for macOS Sierra 10.12.3 with a new battery-focused feature.

The latest beta will now warn users if their display is too bright and using up too much battery, in an apparent attempt by Apple to remind users that they can do things themselves to improve battery life.

“Display Brightness” has now been added to the “Using Significant Energy” section of the battery indicator, and will appear whenever the display brightness is higher than 75%.

Users will be able to click on the new entry in the 'significant energy' section of the list to immediately set the brightness back down to 75%.

Apple states the MacBook Pros have a battery life of 10 hours, but has been criticised by users who say the laptops aren't lasting as long as they should.

While the recent fix for the Safari bug has seemingly addressed the issue, it seems Apple is doing all out to ensure users get the most out of their MacBooks.

The new Display Brightness feature is currently limited to beta testers, but will be available to all in the coming days as macOS 10.12.3 is officially released.

Beta testers have thus far not found any other specific new features with 10.12.3, beyond the battery bug fix and the new Display Brightness addition.

However, Apple's release notes state the upcoming update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."

