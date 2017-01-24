One of the handiest iOS features is finally coming to the Mac

A new Apple macOS beta, rolling out on Tuesday, has introduced the popular iOS feature Night Shift to Mac users for the first time.

First added in iOS 9.3, Night Shift automatically adjusts the colour temperature of the display depending on the time of day.

The idea is to reduce the emission of blue light, which can hinder sleep if viewed at night. Instead, users see a warmer, orange-y colour.

Users will be able to let Night Shift run the show itself, or set schedules. Many iPhone users simply choose to enable the feature at all times.

Beta 1 of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 introduces Night Shift along with the ability for Siri to furnish users with cricket scores from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council (via 9to5Mac).

It’s likely to be a little while before this update rolls out to consumers, given this is just beta 1, but we’ll keep you posted.

Night Shift, of course, took inspiration from the popular F.lux application which operates on the same premise.

Apple banned it from iOS, but thankfully it’s still available and awesome on the Mac.

The beta comes less than 24 hours after Apple rolled out macOS 10.12.3 to all users, which was designed to fix GPU and battery bugs on the new MacBook Pro.

