macOS High Sierra: New features and when you'll be able to download it

Apple has unveiled the new version of its macOS operating system at WWDC, and this one’s called High Sierra.

The similarity in name to the previous version of the OS, simply called Sierra, matches the minor improvements that most users will see. But there are also some bigger changes under the hood.

Here are the features you’ll care about:

Safari is faster. With High Sierra, Apple claims its Safari web browser is faster than all the competition in various benchmarks. Of course, selective benchmarks don't always mean much, but Safari was no slouch before and performance improvements will make it even zippier.

Content blocking. Fed up with auto-playing ads with sound? Safari now has content blocking built in, automatically stopping annoying ads in their tracks before they get the chance to blow your ears off and slow down your PC. Safari doesn’t hide the rogue element, but it lets you choose whether you want to run it. This matches Google Chrome’s ongoing efforts to un-destroy the web by blocking rubbish ads.

Intelligent tracking protection. We’ll need more details on this, but Safari will now be more privacy conscious, blocking attempts to access cookies on your PC that it deems to be an invasion of privacy. We look forward to hearing more about this.

Photos app improvements. Apple has tweaked the Photos app, making it easier to search for objects and scenes. There’s also better facial recognition and a persistent sidebar for easier navigation.

Mail updates. Better spotlight search and full-screen split-window support is coming to Mail, as is an email library that’s 35% smaller in terms of file size.

HEVC (H.265) support. High Sierra supports the most common 4K video standard, for efficient decoding of ultra-high-resolution video content.

Metal 2 graphics. One for developers, but something that will have an effect on users. Apple has launched a new graphics API for developers, called Metal 2. In addition to being more efficient (10x in some cases), it also now supports VR content. Initially only available to developers, this could be the start of a VR revolution on Macs.

Apple File System. Apple is replacing its age-old file system with a better, more reliable and generally more efficient file system.

External graphics. High Sierra now also supports external graphics docks natively, which means you can buy compatible Thunderbolt 3 docks, stick a graphics card in it and get a major graphics boost on your laptop. We’re hoping to hear more about this soon.

For even more features, check Apple's High Sierra page.

macOS Sierra launch date

High Sierra be available as a public beta by the end of June. We'll update this piece with instructions on how to download it when the time comes. If you want to be one of the first in line to try it, you can sign up to Apple's software beta program here.

Like the sound of High Sierra? Let us know in the comments below.