Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV all improved on busy day of software updates

Apple has given each of its major product categories a lick of paint with a number of software updates released to the public on Monday.

Along with the final version of iOS 10.3, which we covered earlier, Apple has also brought one of the operating system’s most helpful recent features to macOS.

The release of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 introduces Night Swift, which makes it possible to alter the colour temperature of the display depending on the time of day.

The idea is to reduce harmful blue light that can get in the way of a good night’s sleep, much like F.lux, a long time favorite of Mac users.

For those downloading the software, Night Shift appears in Display options under System Preferences.

Just like iOS 10.3, Mac users are getting cricket scores through Siri. and some back-end changes.

For Apple Watch users they can download the new watchOS 3.2 update via the Watch app on their companion iPhone.

The update adds SiriKit support which means it’ll now be possible to issue Siri-based voice commands to third-party apps, just like on the iPhone.

There’s also room for the new Theater Mode, which silences the watch and disables the raise-to-wake functionality.

If you’re rocking an Apple TV, tvOS 10.2 will enable faster scrolling and improve mobile device management. Not a lot to see here.

