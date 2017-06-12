Logitech's new gaming mice can wirelessly charge while you play

As E3 2017 kicks off, Logitech has announced a pair of new wireless gaming mice and a clever charging mat that will juice up your gear as you play, according to a report by The Verge.

Being launched under the Logitech G brand, the G703 and G903 gaming mice share mostly the same features, aside from the G903’s configurable buttons and matte black finish, pricing it at $149 (around £116) compared to the glossy white G703, which will sit at $99 (around £77).

Both have a 1 millisecond report time over Logitech’s proprietary 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless protocol, and are powered by a 32-bit ARM processor. They also come with a PMW3366 optical sensor under the hood, which gives them a max DPI (dots per inch) coverage of 12,000.

Ice-blue LED lighting gives the mice a high-end look, but it’s what Logitech’s third accessory, the Powerplay mouse mat, can do that really makes the G703 and G903 standout.

The Powerplay mat can wireless charge both of Logitech's new gaming mice

Featuring a conductive surface that can transfer energy through the process of electromagnetic resonance, the 2mm-thick Powerplay mat, which will go on the market for $99.99 (around £78), has the supreme ability to wirelessly charge the mice while you use them as normal.

The Powerplay comes with a small Powercore module, which magnetically snaps onto the mice in place of their magnetised weights. This receives the energy generated by the Powerplay mat to make the wireless charging process happen instantly and smoothly.

Both the G703 and G903 are set to launch month, and work with Windows 7 or Mac OS X 10.8 or later. The Powerplay mat should be arriving on the scene in August and is supported by Windows 7 or later.

Related: Best Gaming Mouse

Will Logitech's wireless charging gaming mice change PC gaming for the better? Share your opinion in the comments.