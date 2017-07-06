Loewe's new bild 5 OLED TV packs HDR and Dolby Vision

German TV-maker Loewe has launched a new TV that looks to have struck the perfect balance between style and substance.

The firm has announced its new bild 5 set, which comes with an OLED screen as well as HDR and Dolby Vision support in a sleekly-designed, retro casing.

Loewe's creative director, Bodo Sperlein, has created many a set for the company, and is the man behind this latest offering, using a mix of natural materials to give the bild 5 a distinct and classy look.

You'll be able to pick up the impressively slim TV – it measures just 4.9mm thick – in two finishes: natural silver oak, or high-gloss piano black.

Of course, all that top-end tech and elegant design doesn't come cheap. Prices start at, £2,990 and the set comes in 55-inch or 65-inch models – we're still clarifying prices for each.

With OLED tech onboard, the bild 5 will be able to produce vibrant colours and incredibly deep blacks, as the LEDs used in the technology produce their own light – meaning they simply shut off to create a nice inky black.

What's more HDR, further enhances picture quality, adding more natural colours and picture detail. But Loewe has gone even further with its latest offering.

The company has also added Dolby Vision – That's Dolby's proprietary HDR technology, which adds a layer of metadata, essentially allowing each scene to be tailored for the specific screen it's being shown on.

In fact, Dolby's display tech tailors each individual frame, so as long as you're watching Dolby Vision-enabled content, the bild 5 should give you the best possible picture.

More and more HDR content is becoming available, with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video adding new HDR and Dolby Vision-enabled shows and films in recent months.

In terms of audio, there's an on-board 5.1 multi-channel decoder and digital audio link, so you can easily add a surround sound setup and use the TV remote to control it.

Let us know what you think of the bild 5 in the comments.