Lions vs All Blacks Live Stream: First Test UK kick off times and TV schedule

This weekend, the British and Irish Lions take on New Zealand in an epic clash that will – fortunately for us – be televised for all to see. Here’s a complete guide on how to watch the game, including the Lions vs All Blacks kick off time and where to watch the match online.

Lions vs All Blacks Kick Off Schedule: What time does the game start in the UK?

The first match between the British and Irish Lions and New Zealand’s All Blacks is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24.

The game will be held at Auckland’s Eden Park, and will kick off at 19:35 local time. However, in the UK you’ll have to tune in at 08:35 in the morning.

Coverage begins at 07:30 UK time on Saturday for the first ‘Test’ match.

How to watch Lions vs All Blacks online and on TV

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to watch the match for free in the UK – legally, anyway. That’s because Sky has exclusive broadcasting rights to the television broadcasting, so you’ll need to fork out some cash.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber then all you need to do is tune into either the Sky Sports or Sky Sports HD channel.

If you’d rather watch the match online, you can use the Sky Go website to catch all the action live:

Watch Now: Click here for the Sky Go website

It’s also possible to watch the match using the Sky Go app for mobile:

If you’re not a Sky subscriber – and you don’t want to sign any contracts either – then consider paying for Now TV. You can pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99, or a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for just £10.99:

Alternatively, you can listen to live commentary of the game via the Talksport radio station.

Tell us your predictions for the game in the comments below.