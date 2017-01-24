First Lineage OS builds go live – here's all the supported phones

Cyanogen OS may be long gone, but users have been waiting for the continuation of its legacy, Lineage OS, to arrive in an official capacity for some time. And now it has.

The unofficial release has already attracted more than 50,000 downloads, but now many users can make the switch to the official version of Lineage OS.

Over the weekend, the team behind the OS said there would be more than 80 handsets supported by the official release, the first ones have started to roll out.

Related: MWC 2017

Here are all the phones that have been provided with a download of Lineage OS:

Nexus 6P (angler)

Nexus 5X (bullhead)

Nexus 7 2013 (4G) (deb)

LG G2 (AT&T) (d800)

LG G2 (TMO) (d801)

LG G2 (Intl) (d802)

LG G2 (Canada) (d803)

LG G3 (TMO) (d851)

LG G3 (Unlocked) (d855)

Moto G4/G4 Plus (athene)

Moto X Pure (2015) (clark)

Moto E (condor)

Moto G (falcon)

Nextbit Robin (ether)

OnePlus One (bacon)

Oppo Find 7a (find7)

Oppo Find 7s (find7s)

Samsung Galaxy S3 (AT&T) (d2att)

Samsung Galaxy S3 (Sprint) (d2spr)

Samsung Galaxy S3 (TMO) (d2tmo)

Samsung Galaxy S3 (VZW) (d2vzw)

Xiaomi Redmi 1S (armani)

Xiaomi Mi 3w and Mi 4 (cancro)

The builds are tagged with the same build number system as CyanogenMod, where 14.1 stands for Nougat 7.1 and 13.0 stands for Marshmallow 6.0.

For those looking to flash the new versions on top of CM13 or CM14.1 rather than wiping their devices and starting fresh, there are several "experimental" builds.

The team says more handsets will be provided for in the coming week so stay tuned for the latest Lineage OS updates. Here's a list of the build targets in the mean time.

WATCH: What's the no.1 smartphone in the world?

Let us know what you think of the new OS in the comments.