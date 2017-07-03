DONTNOD Entertainment has confirmed that Life is Strange Season 2: Before the Storm with a brand new trailer at E3 2017. Here's what we know so far, and what we want to see.
Life is Strange Season 2: Before the Storm Release Date
Life is Strange Season Two will launch its first episode on August 31, 2017. This season will be slightly shorter than the first, with only three episodes.
Life is Strange Season 2: Before the Storm story details?
While DONTNOD hasn't revealed too much information about Season Two, the debut trailer has given us some information about what's to come. First off, this is a prequel adventure, set three years before the events of Season One.
You play as Chloe Price, whom fans of the first series will remember fondly. You'll follow Chloe as she forms her initial friendship with Rachel Amber.
Life is Strange Season 2 trailer – How does it look?
The debut trailer from DONTNOD appeared at E3 2017, and revealed plenty of teases about what's to come from the story. Take a look for yourself and see if you spot anything new:
Life is Strange Season 2 wishlist – What we want to see
Maintain the balance of sci-fi and drama
In the original season, Max slowly came to realise she had the ability to manipulate the time and space around her. She used this power to save her friends, journey to the past and even get herself taken hostage. You know, the usual stuff.
Despite how outlandish this may seem at first, it rarely pulled away from the human drama lying at the centre of Life is Strange. Max and Chloe’s relationship remained the crux, merely spurred on by the presence of a cleverly implemented sci-fi trope.
If the second outing aims to follow a similar idea, we’d love to see the masterful balance from the first season return. Life is Strange is and never was a fully-fledged sci-fi thriller, and should never strive to be one. Tackling progressive themes through poignant character drama is what DONTNOD has proven to do best.
Another killer soundtrack
Life is Strange managed to convey so many emotions simply through the use of music. Ingeniously executed musical cues blended together with the colourful aesthetic to create some truly breathtaking moments. We’re not afraid to admit we cried like idiots during the final episode, either. NO SHAME!
Max leaving her classroom to the tune of ‘American Girl’ during the first episode’s introduction still resonates with us. It perfectly encapsulated the unpredictable malaise of college life with feelings of anxiety and wonder spread throughout.
Keep up the progressive themes
One of the main reasons Life is Strange resonated with so many people was its unwillingness to hold back in the face of controversial issues. During its five episodes we saw the themes of bullying, anxiety and even suicide tackled in an uncompromising light.
How Max, and by extension, the player, reacted to these moments reinforced the strength of DONTNOD’s storytelling. How would we react to such things if we had the power to go back and change them in real life? It’s scary yet fascinating to think about, and is something games don’t do enough.
Excited about Life is Strange 2? Let us know in the comments.
Steve C
May 22, 2017, 2:32 pm
I'd like to add to the list:
• Perfect lip syncing.
It was the one major flaw to the game, which was otherwise near perfect.
Craig Young
June 1, 2017, 5:03 pm
I disagree with writer here, While LIS DID reach a comfortable ending, It doesn't mean its all over for Chloe and Max, Not by a long shot. There is SO much UN-explained the list is too long to put here but lists are out there.
I saw somewhere that they have been working on LIS2 for nearly a year now, even at low priority thats still a fair amount of ground work, Couple that with the supposed leaks, And it does in fact look like Max and Chloe (Chloe and Rachel) At least are in, So A prequel, witch would mean a DEFINITE squeal.
Its no secret that episode 5 was delayed, much more than any of the others, because they changed the ending, Why would they do that, From what I read about how the game was made, the script was done LONG before any art works or actual programming was done, I can only coe to one conclusion, They changed the ending after seeing how popular the game was, because they WANTED a sequel and or prequel.
I admit I'm a bit of a pricefield fan, And a little part of me will die if LIS2 doesnt have Max and or Chloe in it, those two work so well together. But I'd still probably end up buying it :P