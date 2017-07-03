DONTNOD Entertainment has confirmed that Life is Strange Season 2: Before the Storm with a brand new trailer at E3 2017. Here's what we know so far, and what we want to see.

Life is Strange Season 2: Before the Storm Release Date

Life is Strange Season Two will launch its first episode on August 31, 2017. This season will be slightly shorter than the first, with only three episodes.

Life is Strange Season 2: Before the Storm story details?

While DONTNOD hasn't revealed too much information about Season Two, the debut trailer has given us some information about what's to come. First off, this is a prequel adventure, set three years before the events of Season One.

You play as Chloe Price, whom fans of the first series will remember fondly. You'll follow Chloe as she forms her initial friendship with Rachel Amber.

Life is Strange Season 2 trailer – How does it look?

The debut trailer from DONTNOD appeared at E3 2017, and revealed plenty of teases about what's to come from the story. Take a look for yourself and see if you spot anything new:

Life is Strange Season 2 wishlist – What we want to see

Maintain the balance of sci-fi and drama

In the original season, Max slowly came to realise she had the ability to manipulate the time and space around her. She used this power to save her friends, journey to the past and even get herself taken hostage. You know, the usual stuff.

Despite how outlandish this may seem at first, it rarely pulled away from the human drama lying at the centre of Life is Strange. Max and Chloe’s relationship remained the crux, merely spurred on by the presence of a cleverly implemented sci-fi trope.

If the second outing aims to follow a similar idea, we’d love to see the masterful balance from the first season return. Life is Strange is and never was a fully-fledged sci-fi thriller, and should never strive to be one. Tackling progressive themes through poignant character drama is what DONTNOD has proven to do best.

Another killer soundtrack

Life is Strange managed to convey so many emotions simply through the use of music. Ingeniously executed musical cues blended together with the colourful aesthetic to create some truly breathtaking moments. We’re not afraid to admit we cried like idiots during the final episode, either. NO SHAME!

Max leaving her classroom to the tune of ‘American Girl’ during the first episode’s introduction still resonates with us. It perfectly encapsulated the unpredictable malaise of college life with feelings of anxiety and wonder spread throughout.

Keep up the progressive themes

One of the main reasons Life is Strange resonated with so many people was its unwillingness to hold back in the face of controversial issues. During its five episodes we saw the themes of bullying, anxiety and even suicide tackled in an uncompromising light.

How Max, and by extension, the player, reacted to these moments reinforced the strength of DONTNOD’s storytelling. How would we react to such things if we had the power to go back and change them in real life? It’s scary yet fascinating to think about, and is something games don’t do enough.

Excited about Life is Strange 2? Let us know in the comments.