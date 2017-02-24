LG set to unveil X Power 2 battery beast alongside G6 flagship

LG X Power 2: LG has revealed that it is set to launch the X Power 2 alongside new flagship the LG G6. Here's what we know about the Android battery beast including its specs, release date, price and all the latest news.

LG's X series first appeared in 2016 and was comprised of four handsets, with each device specialising in one key smartphone feature – in the case of the X Power, battery life.

Now, the South Korean firm is set to debut a successor in the form of the X Power 2, with the unveiling almost certainly coming at MWC 2017.

Related: MWC 2017

The X Power 2's headline spec is its non-removable 4,500mAh battery, which LG says will see the handset last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It'll also come with high-speed charging.

Elsewhere, the 5.5-inch phone will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat and sport a 13-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front facing snapper for all your selfie-related needs.

Under the hood, there's going to be an octa-core processor clocked at up to 1.5Ghz, augmented by either 2GB or 1.5GB of RAM.

Internal storage could prove a sticking point for many potential buyers, however, as there will only be a 16GB model offered – though a microSD card slot will let you expand this up to 2TB.

We understand that the X Power 2 will initially be released in Latin American markets in March, ahead of a wider roll out to the US, UK, Europe and Asia.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but stay tuned as we're hoping to learn more about the device when we're on the ground at MWC.

WATCH: MWC 2017

Does the X Power 2 pique your interest or is it G6 FTW? Let us know in the comments below.