LG Watch Style leaks may reveal design and price

A new LG smartwatch has been rumoured for a while, but the leaks are ramping up as a possible launch approaches.

According to Android Police, the long-rumoured LG Watch Style is going to launch at a starting price of $249 – that’s £198 at current exchange rates. The watch is tipped to launch alongside the also-rumoured LG Watch Sport, which the report describes as “a much more fully-featured smartwatch”. Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any pricing details for that just yet.

We’ve also caught our first glimpse of the LG Watch Style from an entirely separate source: journalist and reliable tipster Evan Blass, who posted the following snap to Twitter:

It’s clear from the images that LG is going for a more refined, luxurious design than we’ve seen from some rival smartwatch makers. It looks like there’ll be two colours – rose gold and silver – although more may be added over time.

It’s expected that both watches will launch very shortly, perhaps even in February. That’s because the devices are set to run on Android Wear 2.0, a new wearable software version that Google plans to debut next month. The software is tipped to roll out on February 9, with Google said to be planning a press event for the grand launch. At the launch, it’s expected that we’ll see new watches running on Android Wear 2.0 straight out of the box.

Unfortunately, none of these details have been confirmed by Google or LG yet, so take any leaks with caution.

