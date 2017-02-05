LG Watch Style and Sport release date brought forward?

LG’s new smartwatches will be landing alongside Android Wear 2.0 on February 8, apparently.

According to prolific tipster and journalist Evan Blass (a.k.a Evleaks), the launch of Google’s new wearable OS and the software’s flagship devices has been brought forward. It was previously expected that we’d see the official debut on February 9, but it could now take place on Wednesday.

In a post to Twitter, Blass wrote: “Update: The launch of both the watches and the platform have been moved up a day, to February 8th."

Google has already confirmed that Android Wear 2.0 will be coming in early February, but hasn’t given a specific date. And neither Google nor LG has admitted that there may be two LG-branded smartwatches – both carrying Android Wear 2.0 fresh out of the box – on the way.

These watches are expected to be called the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport. Fortunately, the latter appears to have been caught out on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

In a test readout for what appears to be the LG Watch Sport, the wearable was revealed to have a quad-core CPU clocked to 1.09GHz, as well as 768MB of RAM, a 1.38-inch display (480 x 480 pixels), 4GB of storage, and a 430mAh battery.

With mere days to go until the prospective launch, it’s no surprise to see such a benchmark result leak out. It’s also good news that we won’t have to wait long to find out whether this leak was credible or not. So until then, take this report with due caution.

What would you like to see from a new LG smartwatch? Let us know in the comments.